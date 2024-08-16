Man Charged In Relation To Fatal Crash, Tanners Point

A 35-year-old man has been charged in relation to the death of a man in a fatal crash on State Highway 2, Katikati in February this year.

At around 4.50pm on 24 February, Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at Tanners Point.

Brendon Bourne, a 55-year-old from Pyes Pa, was located deceased at the scene.

The arrested man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today, charged with an exceeded high-risk level of a listed qualifying drug in blood.

