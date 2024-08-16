Gender Equity And Inclusion Has Stood Still Or Worsened In The Past 5 Years, According To Women In Leadership Research

A new survey of over 100 women in leadership roles across Aotearoa New Zealand sheds light on the gender inequities and inequality that remain pervasive in the workplace, impacting women’s career performance and advancement, mental health, wellbeing, and relationships.

The survey by leadership development practice, Leadership for Good, highlights the scale of the issue – 61% of respondents say they feel gender equality and equity in the workplace is the same or worse than it was five years ago.

When asked if they had experienced any of the following scenarios in the workplace within the past 12 months, survey respondents said they ‘often’ or ‘very often’:

• faced challenges balancing work and personal life (71%)

• received unequal pay for equal work (61%)

• had a lack of mentorship or sponsorship opportunities (54%)

• encountered gender bias in favour of men in promotion decisions (48%)

The challenges don’t end there. Many of the women surveyed continue to experience microaggression - a subtle, and sometimes unintentional, expression of bias or discrimination – which is proven to have a profound impact on individuals.

In the last year, the following occurred for respondents ‘often’ or ‘very often’:

• had something explained to them in a condescending manner (49%)

• had their ideas claimed, dismissed or ‘elevated’ by a male colleague (42%) • were excluded from important meetings or decision-making processes (39%) • experienced jokes or comments that stereotype or belittle women (31%) • received unprofessional comments about their appearance, demeanour or emotional state (29%).

Dr Sue Watson, Leadership for Good founder and programme director, says that while disappointing, the results reflect what she and her colleagues have been hearing from women in leadership positions across the country.

“We chose to do the survey to benchmark the recurring issues that are still commonplace with the women we work with, who are in some of the most senior roles in the country, and to identify solutions. If women who have achieved a level of leadership and career success continue to experience gender-based issues, they will be compounded for women in roles with less agency or authority,” says Watson.

“Diversity in leadership is critical as we look to solve significant economic, environmental and social challenges. However, women remain under-represented in governance and leadership roles in the private sector, and in leadership roles across many key industries.”

Respondents said they have made the decision to opt-out of (38%) or not opt-in to (33%) senior leadership roles, or that the gender-biases or discrimination have taken a toll on their confidence (74%), mental health (45%), and relationships with friends and family (48%).

In response, the leadership development specialists behind Leadership for Good – Watson, programme leader and diversity expert Tracey Taylor, and strategic leadership adviser Loretta Brown – have joined forces to launch the Connected Leadership Programme. Their vision is to help achieve a more productive, high performing, and prosperous Aotearoa, by inspiring and equipping the next generation of women leaders with critical skills, creating connections, and agitating for gender equitable workplaces.

“The Connected Leadership Programme offers a unique platform for peer learning, real-time problem solving, and continuous professional development, designed exclusively for women Directors, C-Suite executives and senior leaders,” explains Taylor.

“We know women thrive in leadership roles when they have access to strong networks and mentorship opportunities, so we developed Connected Leadership to foster a collaborative environment where leaders can share experiences, co-create solutions, and support each other in their leadership journeys.”

Following a successful pilot with 12 women, Connected Leadership is tackling barriers to success with its first official intake beginning in Auckland on 5 September, with plans to launch the programme in Waikato and Bay of Plenty, Queenstown and Wellington in March 2025.

There are substantial economic benefits from increasing women's participation in leadership across New Zealand. Companies where women are well represented at the top earn up to 50% higher profits and share performance according to McKinsey and Co, and when women and men work together on boards, better governance and economic performance is achieved1.

Leadership for Good’s survey showed that in addition to reduced economic growth and competitiveness (68%), decreased diversity of thought and innovation in decision-making (90%), and underutilisation of talent and potential within the workforce (86%) are negative impacts of women not reaching or dropping out of leadership roles.

When asked what would enable them to overcome gender-based career advancement challenges, the most common response was encouragement and support from senior leadership (80%). Other leading enablers included gender inclusive employers or business leaders, board chairs or male allies (75%) increased representation of women in leadership at all levels (72%), clear and transparent promotion criteria, and stronger mentorship and sponsorship programmes (58%).

Watson hopes these results inspire action, as Leadership for Good acknowledges the critical role of gender-inclusive employers, business leaders, board chairs, and male allies in advancing women's leadership.

“The barriers to success still very much exist”, says Watson, “And we encourage women in leadership positions to invest in themselves and join us as we grow our community of leadership practice.”

