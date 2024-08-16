Man Arrested Following Whakatu Incident

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Martin James:

One person has been arrested following a Police operation in Whakatu, Hawke’s Bay.

A person of interest wanted in relation to a number of previous offences was sighted by Police just after 9:30 this morning, which led to a Police response that included several streets in Whakatu being cordoned off.

The person entered a residential address on Station Road, making verbal threats. The Armed Offenders Squad, Police Dog Unit and the Police Negotiation Team were then called to assist as a precaution.

Just after 1:30pm, a 37-year-old man was arrested without further incident.

He will be facing a number of charges in relation to this incident and investigations are ongoing.

All cordons have now been lifted. We wish to thank residents for their cooperation and understanding while Police worked to resolve this matter.

