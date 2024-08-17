Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Post Mortem Completed After Body Located, Tiniroto

Saturday, 17 August 2024, 2:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Tairāwhiti Police can advise that a post mortem of the body located in the search for the missing 5-year-old in Tiniroto has been completed. 

A search was initiated after a young boy named Khyzah was reported missing in the area on Sunday 11 August. Sadly, a body was found in the search for him on Monday afternoon. Khyzah’s whānau are devasted and are beginning to make plans for his tangi. 

They politely request that media do not attend and cease contacting immediate and extended whānau at this difficult time. Whānau would like to privately grieve the sudden loss of their loved one in the company of their local community who knew and loved Khyzah. 

Ongoing support is being provided and Police would again like to extend our thanks to the members of the community that assisted in search activity earlier in the week.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 