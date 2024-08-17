Post Mortem Completed After Body Located, Tiniroto

Tairāwhiti Police can advise that a post mortem of the body located in the search for the missing 5-year-old in Tiniroto has been completed.

A search was initiated after a young boy named Khyzah was reported missing in the area on Sunday 11 August. Sadly, a body was found in the search for him on Monday afternoon. Khyzah’s whānau are devasted and are beginning to make plans for his tangi.

They politely request that media do not attend and cease contacting immediate and extended whānau at this difficult time. Whānau would like to privately grieve the sudden loss of their loved one in the company of their local community who knew and loved Khyzah.

Ongoing support is being provided and Police would again like to extend our thanks to the members of the community that assisted in search activity earlier in the week.

