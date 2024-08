Serious Crash, Johnsonville - Wellington

Emergency services are responding to a two vehicle crash on the Johnsonville Porirua Motorway, Ranui reported at 12:10pm.

Two people are being treated for injuries and are in moderate and serious conditions.

The southbound lane is blocked just before the Porirua-Titahi Bay on-ramp and traffic is congested.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use an alternative route where possible.

© Scoop Media