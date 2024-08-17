Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Man Arrested After Being Caught Out By Police, Waihi

Saturday, 17 August 2024, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waikato Police have arrested a suspected repeat offender after he tried to sneak away from the scene of the crime in Waihi yesterday evening.

Around 7pm, Police were notified a known man, believed to have previously pilfered items from the Waihi Transfer Station along with the CCTV cameras, was onsite again.

Cordons were established in the area but after a lengthy period of searching the area to locate him, units were stood down.

Thinking the coast was clear, the man left his hiding place and was quickly taken into custody by staff who had remained in the area.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine utensils.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

