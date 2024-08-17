Nominations Now Open For 2024 TECT Election

It’s election time again for TECT, with three of the Trust’s six trustees required to retire by rotation this year.

TECT Community Trust provides funding support for local initiatives, facilities and events that bring vibrancy, connectedness, growth and economic benefits to the region. TECT’s transformational funding process brings life to grassroots organisations and largescale multi-million-dollar projects alike, and it is now one of the largest funds of its kind in the country. Approximately 55% of TECT’s assets are held in a diversified portfolio, including a range of national and international investments. The remainder is made up of a shareholding in Manawa Energy Ltd. Returns from those investments are distributed by way of grants to community organisations in the Western BOP area.

The Trust has again appointed Warwick Lampp from electionz.com Ltd as its independent returning officer to manage the process. “The TECT election usually draws a lot of interest from aspiring candidates and we’re expecting that same level of interest this year. TECT has had a major influence in community projects within the Western BOP area over the past 30 years and management of the Trust fund in the current environment will be very important,” said Mr Lampp.

The trustees retiring this year are Bill Holland, Peter Farmer and Rachael Gemming, all of whom can re-stand if they wish. Bill Holland and Peter Farmer have advised that they wil not be re-standing. Candidates must be on the Electoral Roll in the TECT District, and be nominated by two electors whose name must also be on the Electoral Roll in the TECT district. Each candidate needs to provide a brief candidate profile and a recent photo.

The nomination period is now open and closes at midday on Wednesday 4 September. Nomination forms and a candidate handbook are available from the TECT website, at www.tect.org.nz/trustee-election-2024/ , or by request from electionz.com on freephone 0800 666 937, or email to iro@electionz.com.

If more than three nominations are received an election will be carried out by online voting only this year, there will not be any postal voting. Voting credentials will be mailed out to approximately 152,000 eligible voters from 2 October with online voting closing at midday on Wednesday 30 October.

