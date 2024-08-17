Fundraiser ‘Walking The Talk’ For Land Search And Rescue

Photo/Supplied

In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, Damiana is set to embark on a monumental journey, walking the length of New Zealand - twice. Starting at Cape Reinga on 1st September 2024, and following the route of the poplar Te Araroa Trail, Damiana aims to reach Bluff by March 2025. Upon completion of the trail, she will then turn around and walk back from Bluff to Cape Reinga via a different route, with the goal of completing this second leg by September 2025. The total distance of over 6,500 kilometres will be traversed entirely on foot.

This incredible feat is driven by Damiana's personal story of overcoming significant physical challenges. Living with conditions such as autism, dyspraxia, dyslexia and cerebral palsy, she was recently further diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND). These conditions, along with the experience of having to teach herself to walk again in January of this year after losing the ability and requiring the aid of a wheelchair since 2019, have fuelled her desire to prove what is possible with determination and perseverance.

“People with my level /type of disabilities don’t tend to do what I do, partly because it’s a lot harder to do such things, also we get told it’s impossible. I just do it anyway, I’m out there. Living my life the best and only way I can.”

Damiana's journey is also a fundraiser for Land Search and Rescue, an organisation that plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety of all Kiwis across New Zealand. By supporting this cause, she aims to raise awareness and funds to aid their vital work. In awe of Damiana’s dedication to complete such a feat, Katie Arden, Fundraising Manager for Land Search and Rescue, states that the funds raised through her endeavour will positively impact our ability to assist the lost, missing and injured, whilst the awareness she will create is vital in gaining public recognition of the role our volunteers play in keeping all New Zealanders safe.

The Te Araroa Trail, stretching from the northernmost tip of New Zealand to the southernmost point, is renowned for its diverse and often challenging terrain. It encompasses beaches, forests, and mountainous regions, testing the endurance and spirit of even the most seasoned hikers, let alone those experiencing the physical challenges that Damiana experiences on a daily basis. Damiana will be sleeping underneath the stars in her tent and will be attempting to cover 25km per day. The planning for a challenge like this is monumental to ensure you are prepared for both the terrain, the weather and to supply yourself with food and water. As such, Damiana's undertaking will not only highlight the beauty and challenges of New Zealand's landscapes but will also reinforce the importance of preparation and safety in outdoor activities.

Supporters can follow Damiana's progress through regular updates on social media and her dedicated blog, where she will share her experiences, challenges, and the inspiring stories of people she meets along the way. Donations to Land Search and Rescue can be made through the links provided on Damiana’s platforms, or directly from www.landsar.org.nz.

