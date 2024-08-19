Have You Seen Yamei?

78-year-old Yamei Chen who has been missing since 10am yesterday. (Photo/Supplied)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 78-year-old woman Yamei Chen who has been reported missing.

Yamei was last seen at her home on Moncrieff Avenue in Clendon, at around 10am yesterday Sunday 18 August.

Yamei does not speak English, and her family and Police have concerns for her safety.

We ask anyone who sights Yamei to please contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240819/4552.

