Walking The Walk, Barking The Bark

Supplied/NZ Police

Five new police patrol dog teams are walking the walk and barking the bark after graduating from the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre (DTC) at Trentham.

They graduated alongside five New Zealand Customs dog teams on 1 August in front of whānau and friends, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and members of the New Zealand Police Executive.

Official guests and speakers included Chief Executive and Comptroller of Customs Christine Stevenson; Superintendent Greg Dowse, Technical Support to Operations, Australian Border Force; and Associate Police Minister Casey Costello.

Commissioner Coster congratulated all the new handlers. “It’s a proud day for you and thank you for your commitment to what is such an essential part of our style of policing in New Zealand.

“To our Police handlers - you are well respected in our communities from working in operational and prevention-based roles and other activities which are equally important for trust and confidence, such as school visits and other public relations.”

He acknowledged Police’s successful partnerships with Customs and the Australian Border Force and their work on dog capability in New Zealand and the Pacific region.

Commissioner Andrew Coster with the new dog teams. Also pictured are Inspector Todd Southall, second left, and Training Instructor Sergeant Josh Robertson, third right. Supplied/NZ Police

National Coordinator Police Dogs Inspector Todd Southall spoke of the critical role of dog teams in the Tactical Response Model – and the part the trainees played in apprehending burglars when a training exercise turned real.

“I know you have a passion for working with dogs and a real drive to be successful and that was evident when you helped catch burglars alongside front-line staff at Trentham Racecourse while still on your training course.

“You used your training and helped catch the offenders in a real-life scenario.”

From left: Constables Jarom Brouwer and Tahi; Mike Limbrick and Ryka; Andrew Lomax and Aero; Connor Loomans and Ruki, and Jordie Walker and Acure. Supplied/NZ Police

Constable Connor Loomans began his career in Waikato but moved to Tairawhiti to take up a Delta role.

According to Connor, two-year-old Ruki is a good boy with a great work ethic and a chill personality – helped by having his own paddling pool for hot weather.

“Dog section was something I had always thought about doing when I joined Police and it’s great to finally be here,” he says.

“I’m fortunate to be teamed up with Ruki - a quick learner, albeit a bit of a selfish lad with his swimming pool in the summer.

“The training has been excellent; I’ve learned different skills from different trainers and, of course, my peers.”

Also Tairawhiti-bound were Constable Jarom Brouwer and Tahi, who was fostered by acting Sergeant Stu Rota.

Supplied/NZ Police

Constable Mike Limbrick and three-year old Ryka, who was formerly fostered and trained by Constable Blair Robertson, are stationed in Rotorua.

“Ryka is well and truly a best mate, despite his determination to jump in the spa pool at home or his failed attempts to make entry through the cat door,” says Mike.

“He's hard case off-duty but when he's at work he just kicks into gear.”

Constable Jordie Walker and four-year-old Acure are based in New Plymouth. Jordie says Acure is a “smart and reliable girl” and he's looking forward to getting out on the street with her.

Constable Andrew Lomax graduated with 18-month-old Aero and will be stationed in Canterbury District.

Of the five Customs graduates, two will be stationed in Auckland, two in Christchurch and one in Wellington.

“The Customs detector dog teams will provide another crucial layer of defence to protect New Zealand’s borders and play a vital role in keeping communities safe by helping in the fight against transnational crime,” said Comptroller Christine Stevenson.

© Scoop Media

