From Snow To Sunshine And Everything In Between 19/08/2024

Covering period of Monday 19 - Friday 23 August

There was no shortage of weather across Aotearoa New Zealand on Sunday, and MetService is forecasting winter conditions to continue before calmer conditions return mid-week. However, rain and wind are expected to make a comeback in the South Island by Thursday and Friday, as a weather system approaches from the west.

The past 24 hours may have left some people wishing for a refund from their weekend. It was all go across the country from heavy rain, to blustery winds, to snow – with a few flakes even reaching sea level for the first time this snow season.

Monday continues in a similar vein, as MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane elaborates: “Cold, windy, and showery are the words that seem to describe the weather for almost the whole country today (Monday). In Southland and Otago, you can tag on ‘snowy’ at the end too! Not to mention the rough sea conditions along the west and east coasts of both main islands.”

This cold, showery southwesterly flow will continue into Tuesday, though the strongest winds and heaviest showers are expected to ease throughout the day. The cold, however, will persist. Widespread frost is forecast across much of the South Island and the central and eastern North Island on Tuesday morning. Even those in urban areas should prepare to rug up warm with temperatures dipping well below zero, like the -4°C start to the day expected in Christchurch. By Thursday morning, the chill could even reach Auckland and Northland, with frosts possible.

Wednesday looks to be the highlight of the week, with sunshine across the country providing a welcome break from the cold. A ridge of high pressure will bring settled weather and double-digit daytime temperatures for most regions.

These milder temperatures will continue into the latter half of the week as a northwesterly flow develops ahead of an incoming weather system. Winds will increase over the South Island on Thursday, gradually spreading to the North Island by Friday. Wet weather is also expected to return to the western South Island on Thursday, with some rain making its way over the Southern Alps into inland Canterbury and Otago. By the end of Friday, western parts of the North Island may also see rain, with the rest of the island likely to experience wet weather on Saturday.

“To go from snow to sunshine back to blustery winds all in a matter of days? It’s yo-yo weather at its finest,” Makgabutlane adds.

