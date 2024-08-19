Have You Seen Kevin?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kevin Taylor, who is missing from Henderson.

The 60-year-old man left his Blacklock Avenue property at around 11.20am on 14 August 2024.

He failed to return to his property, and family reported him missing at 7.48pm that evening.

Police have been making enquiries into Kevin’s whereabouts, and we are seeking sightings of him that day.

Police have established that Kevin walked on foot through Hiseman Lane, passing Humphrey Kemp Avenue, and onto Fuller Lane at around 11.21am.

Kevin then caught a bus on Te Atatū Road travelling from Glendene towards New Lynn at around 11.41am before getting off the bus at the New Lynn transport Hub at 11.55am.

At the time he was last seen, Kevin was wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, green trousers, and blue trainers.

When he boarded the bus, Kevin was carrying a fluro green backpack.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen Kevin or has more information surrounding his movements that day.

Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Please contact 105 quoting the file number 240814/9789.

