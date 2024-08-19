Hauora Taiwhenua Mourns The Loss Of Beloved Board Member, Rhoena Davis

(Photo/Supplied)

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that Hauora Taiwhenua announces the passing of Rhoena Davis, a cherished member of our Board and a passionate advocate for rural health and Māori healthcare in Aotearoa.

Her unwavering dedication and exemplary service have left an indelible mark on our organisation and the healthcare landscape of Aotearoa.

Rhoena Davis was recently honoured with the prestigious Peter Snow Memorial Award for 2023, announced at the National Rural Health Conference 2024. This recognition was a testament to her outstanding contributions to Māori health, rural healthcare delivery, and nursing leadership. Her commitment to these causes was evident in every aspect of her work, reflecting a deep-seated passion for improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations.

As a Māori Board member of the College of Nurses Aotearoa and a member of the New Zealand Nursing Council Komiti Māori, Rhoena played a pivotal role in shaping nursing leadership and advocating for Māori health at local, regional, and national levels. Her leadership extended to Aronuku, the Māori caucus of the College of Nurses Aotearoa, where she served as the Chair.

Rhoena’s influence was not confined to nursing organisations. She led initiatives to develop cultural safety competencies, advocated for funding and policy changes to support Nurse Practitioners, and tirelessly worked to address inequities in healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and remote areas. Her involvement in national groups such as the National Nurse Leaders Group, Ora Taiao, and the Federation of Primary Health Care underscored her commitment to advancing nursing excellence and advocating for Māori health.

Beyond her more clinical-focused roles, Rhoena served as Deputy Chair on the Hauora Taiwhenua Board and Deputy Chair of Hauora Taiwhenua’s Tiriti Partner, Te Rōpū Ārahi. Her expertise was instrumental in shaping Hauora Taiwhenua’s bicultural foundation: helping to ensure the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi – partnership, protection, and participation – were enshrined in our Constitution. She helped facilitate a Kawenata between Hauora Taiwhenua and Te Rōpū Ārahi and assisted in developing a number of cultural competency tools including our Tikanga Guide and recently released Tikanga App.

Fiona Bolden, Chair of Hauora Taiwhenua comments, “Rhoena was my right-hand woman, my deputy, my sounding board, always ready with a wise word and with her never-ending support. She was totally committed to the health and wellbeing of small rural communities, particularly those in the far North.”

“People like her don't come along often; she was a rare gem. We will all miss her, and what a privilege we all had to have had her doing that dedicated mahi with us for so long.”

Rhoena will be remembered for her warmth, wisdom, and the genuine care she extended to everyone she encountered. Her leadership was guided by a deep sense of purpose and a heartfelt connection to the communities she served.

Rhoena’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide us as we strive to uphold the values and principles she championed. Her exemplary service reflects a deep commitment to fostering equitable healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with her.

Grant Davidson, Hauora Taiwhenua Chief Executive, reflects, “Rhoena’s quiet, yet affirming leadership, was pivotal in transforming the Rural General Practice Network into our new entity Hauora Taiwhenua. She was able to pave a way to bring the best of Te Ao Māori and mainstream thinking together into our new organisation to provide the basis for better outcomes for all rural people including rural Māori.”

“Rhoena’s passing must bring us even closer together as we walk the path that honours and magnifies her founding footsteps towards pae ora for all and a unified way of working that embraces all our differences as well as our similarities.”

As we grieve the loss of Rhoena, we also celebrate her life and the profound difference she made to so many. We extend our deepest sympathies to Rhoena's whānau and friends. We join those who were inspired by her and guided by her in life in saying farewell and thank you.

Hauora Taiwhenua will continue to honour Rhoena’s memory, ensuring her legacy lives on through our ongoing work and future initiatives.

