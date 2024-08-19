Refresh Your Wardrobe Without Contributing To Fabric Waste This SEWtember

(Photo/Supplied)

With over 533 tonnes of fabric waste ending up in landfill across the district each year, Waikato District Council is on a mission to combat the negative effects of fast fashion this SEWtember.

Tackling this staggering statistic, the Council is partnering with different community groups and local volunteers to fund, subsidise and promote a range of events across the district with the aim of reducing fabric waste by helping the community love the clothes they already have.

From workshops on repairing and reusing old clothes to bus tours that explore second-hand shops and take advantage of slow fashion, repair cafes and learn to sew events at community houses, participants can expect to revamp their wardrobes without contributing to the negative effects of fabric waste.

“We’ll be teaching people how to repair clothes so they can love them for longer and how to remake old clothes so they have a fresh look without buying new.

“We’ll also be launching a booklet and app that showcase all the amazing vintage, secondhand and charity stores right across our district, to support the work they do in keeping clothes in use and out of the landfill,” says Sally Fraser, Waste Services Manager at Waikato District Council.

With fast fashion resulting in the mass production of cheap clothing, there has been an increase in the number of clothes people are buying and subsequently the amount of waste produced from the fashion industry has skyrocketed.

“Unfortunately, when we’re shopping and trying things on, we often forget to think about what will happen to our clothes when we no longer want or wear them, and the reality is that they go to landfill and can contribute to carbon emissions.”

In 2020, Waikato District Council conducted research into waste habits across the district and discovered that the average household threw away nearly half a kilogram of fabric waste in one week.

“Luckily there are many ways to buy great clothes at good prices without indulging in fast fashion, and our mission this SEWtember is to help spread the word on how you can refresh your clothes without contributing to fabric waste.”

From Raahui Pookeka Huntly to Whaaingroa Raglan, Ngaaruawaahia, Gordonton, Matangi, Te Kowhai, and even online, take advantage of the unique SEWtember event in your area to learn how to lower your carbon footprint whilst falling in love with your clothes all over again.

