Operation Tirade: Investigation Continues As Further Recoveries Made

Police have recovered 44 meth ‘lollies’ to date Information suggests approximately 75 accounted for so far Two additional investigators join Operation Tirade CCTV footage obtained, analysis is beginning Police reiterate warning that dealing is a serious offence Two additional investigators have joined Operation Tirade, as Police now have 44 methamphetamine ‘lollies’ secured.

Information obtained so far indicates approximately 75 of the blocks of methamphetamine, disguised as Rinda-branded confectionery have been accounted for.

Police are aware of a man who also sought medical assessment over the weekend, but did not require hospitalisation.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says the investigation team is working across a number of lines of enquiry.

“While we have 44 of the blocks in our custody, we are still working through a raft of information provided by families that they also received some of these lollies,” he says.

“In some instances, these families have advised that they have disposed of the lollies they received after seeing publicity last week.

“Police will work through this information to establish exactly what the numbers are.”

Police will be working to secure further methamphetamine blocks as part of enquiries.

Today, Police have also obtained CCTV footage from the Auckland City Mission centre on Boston Road.

“Footage will be processed over the coming days to then be analysed for further lines of enquiry,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“This part of the enquiry involves detailed work and will take some time to work through.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police continue to reiterate previous warnings about offering any of the methamphetamine lollies for sale.

“Dealing methamphetamine is a serious offence and we do not tolerate this whatsoever.”

DO YOU HAVE THESE ‘LOLLIES’? If you have one of the Rinda branded items, contact 105 or 111 quoting the file number 240813/5919.

If you are concerned you may have consumed one of these lollies and are feeling unwell, go to your nearest healthcare provider urgently.

You can also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.

© Scoop Media

