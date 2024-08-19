Organisational Change Programme Announced At DIA

Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is announcing a programme of organisational change, to reduce costs and streamline management structures. It will be managed in two phases.

“Change is never easy, but this is the reality of the tough economic and fiscal challenges we are all facing. We have got to make some efficiencies, and there’s an opportunity to strengthen and to make positive changes along the way,” says the Secretary of Internal Affairs Paul James.

“We need to reduce what we spend by at least $12 million. The only way we can get there is by having a close look at what we do and how we do it, so we can save money, across a wide range of measures.

“This is not a reflection of the excellent work our staff do. As Chief Executive, I see their passion and commitment every day, and I am grateful to all our staff for their individual commitment. I’m immensely proud of the mahi we deliver for New Zealanders.

“As the longest-serving government department, we have faced numerous challenges over the years. While this will be tough, it’s the right thing to do, and as a result we will be in a stronger position to face the future.

“We will work as quickly as possible to reduce uncertainty. However, we know it takes time to properly consider feedback and deliver a fair, robust, and effective change process,” Paul James said.

The first phase will focus primarily on reshaping DIA’s senior leadership layers. The second phase, in 2025, will reduce our operating costs further. Both phases are separate to the baseline reduction programme required by the Government.

It is too soon to say how many people will be impacted by these changes.

A consultation process for the first stage will begin on 29 August 2024. There will be no further media comment until then, to give staff time to absorb the news. Final decisions are expected to be announced in late October 2024.

