Skippers Must Prioritise Safety And Responsibility In Bar Crossings

Water Safety New Zealand is calling on all skippers to take personal responsibility and exercise extreme caution when attempting to cross coastal bars. Two recent tragic incidents underscore the deadly risks involved.

Daniel Gerrard, Chief Executive of Water Safety New Zealand describes crossing a bar as among the most hazardous manoeuvres a skipper can undertake.

“Coastal bars are dynamic and unpredictable, often characterised by rapidly changing conditions, which can turn perilous in moments. The recent tragedies in the Catlins and Riverton highlight the deadly potential of these natural barriers, even for experienced boaties. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by these recent tragedies.”

In Riverton, three lives were lost when a vessel capsized while crossing a bar, and in the Catlins, a similar tragedy claimed another life when a boat overturned near Pounawea.

Since 1980, 153 people have drowned in bar crossing incidents across New Zealand, according to Drownbase™ data. This averages out to 3.4 deaths per year, a stark statistic that highlights the need for greater vigilance and adherence to safety protocols.

Safety is a Skipper's responsibility

Water Safety New Zealand emphasises that the safety of all on board is ultimately the responsibility of the skipper.

“Skippers need to following safety measures, such as knowing the bar, always wearing a lifejacket and always knowing the conditions. Better still, book into to one of Coastguard Tautiaki Moana’s local Bar Safety seminars”, says Gerrard.

Key information for anyone planning to cross a bar:

1. Know the Bar: Skippers must familiarise themselves with the specific characteristics and risks of the bar they plan to cross. Each bar can present different challenges depending on the conditions of the day.

2. Check Conditions: Always check the weather, tide, and swell conditions before attempting a bar crossing. Avoid crossings during rough seas, high winds, or low tide, as these factors can drastically increase the danger.

3. Wear Lifejackets: Every person on board must wear a lifejacket during a bar crossing. Lifejackets significantly improve survival chances in the event of an accident.

4. Log Your Trip: Skippers should always log their trip with Coastguard Tautiaki Moana using the Coastguard App or Maritime Radio. This ensures that someone is monitoring the crossing, and search and rescue operations can be quickly initiated if something goes wrong.

5. Avoid Unnecessary Risks: If conditions are not favourable or if there is any doubt about the safety of the crossing, skippers should not proceed. It is better to delay or cancel the trip than to risk lives.

We urge all skippers to take these responsibilities seriously and to prioritise the safety of everyone on board.

For more detailed safety information, please visit Coastguard Tautiaki Moana’s Bar Awareness page (www.coastguard.nz/boating-safely/bar-awareness/) and adhere to the Safer Boating Code (https://saferboating.org.nz/).

