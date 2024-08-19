Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Groundbreaking Initiative Aids Recovery And Reintegration For Survivors Of State Care

Monday, 19 August 2024, 6:36 pm
Press Release: NZCAST

In an innovative push to address the long-lasting impacts of state care, the New Zealand Collective of Abused in State Care (NZCAST) introduces the "Healing Pathways Wananga," a pioneering series of workshops crafted specifically for survivors of state care. This grassroots initiative stands out by integrating therapeutic support, cultural education, and life skills training into a cohesive recovery program, allowing survivors to truly move forward, taking their lives back into their own hands.

About the "Healing Pathways Wananga":

Holistic Support: The program is survivors for survivors by survivors. It offers cultural reconnection, and practical skills development, tailored to address the unique needs of each participant.

  • Cultural Reintegration: Participants engage in sessions that explore their cultural heritage, facilitated by esteemed cultural practitioners, enhancing their identity and community ties.

Empowerment Through Skill Development: The initiative focuses on vital life skills, and information from information about ACC to claims.

This initiative not only supports the healing process for individuals impacted by state care but also contributes positively to community health by reducing long-term social and healthcare costs. There is upcoming wananga in Auckland on the September 13th, and November 12th, where NZCAST will offer a safe space for survivors to watch the apologyoutside of parliament

Why This Matters: The effects of trauma from state care can be enduring and pervasive. By addressing these through a comprehensive program, NZCAST aims to transform the lives of many, promoting a healthier, more inclusive society.

NZCAST invites the community and media to support and spread the word about this transformative program, ensuring it reaches those in need.

