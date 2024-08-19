Police Seek Witnesses Following Aggravated Robbery In Waitangi

Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle following an aggravated robbery which left a man injured in Waitangi on Sunday 18 August.

At about 8.39pm, Police received a report of three males pulling into the forecourt of Caltex Waitangi and entering the store.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Fouhy, Far North Investigations Manager, says two of the offenders were believed to be armed with weapons (not firearms).

“The shop assistant has been assaulted and received moderate injuries.

“The offenders have then taken a number of items, including cash, before fleeing in a Toyota Aqua registration PFA761.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy says the vehicle had been reported stolen from Dargaville earlier on Sunday and was later located abandoned on Haruru Falls road.

“The vehicle has since been towed for forensic examination, however we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle at any time yesterday.

“Police are working hard to find those responsible and are appealing to the public for any information which may assist.”

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle travelling between Waitangi and Dargaville yesterday, or has any information that may assist, is urged to contact Police via our 105 phone service and quote file number 240818/4170.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

