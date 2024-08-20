Trio Proves They Can’t Outrun Eagle

Three alleged offenders who thought they could outrun Police have been taken into custody following a fleeing driver incident early this morning.

Just after 3.30am, the Police Eagle helicopter observed a vehicle with a broken quarter light travelling on Solar Road, Glen Eden.

Waitematā West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Damian Albert, says Eagle and units on the ground tracked the vehicle to West Coast Road where it was signalled to stop.

“The driver has failed to stop and fled from Police at speed.

“Police did not pursue and almost immediately the vehicle was abandoned on Sunvue Road.

Senior Sergeant Albert says three occupants then exited the vehicle and ran through properties.

“All three were very quickly taken into custody without incident.

“This is another example of great work from all Police staff involved.

“We hope these swift arrests are reassuring to our West Auckland locals and the wider community, and serve as a reminder to offenders that you will be held to account.”

A 14-year-old will appear in Waitākere Youth Court today charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop and unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle.

