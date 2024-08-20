Prizes On Offer For Early MyGardens Pass Sign Up

Anyone who lives or pays rates in Hamilton should sign up now for their free MyGardens Pass at Hamilton Gardens.

Doing so could put you in line for early bird prizes including free Waikato Rugby passes, Hamilton Zoo tickets and more.

Hamilton Gardens Director Lucy Ryan at the on-site kiosk where Hamiltonians can now sign up for their free MyGardens Pass. (Photo/Supplied)

The MyGardens Pass will give residents unlimited access to Hamilton Gardens’ 18 themed Enclosed Gardens. From 18 September, out-of-towners must pay $20 to enter the Enclosed Gardens or get an annual pass. The remaining 90% of Hamilton Gardens will still be free to visit and children under 16 will remain free, no matter where they are from.

Hamilton Gardens Director Lucy Ryan said Hamiltonians should sign up for a MyGardens Pass now, either online at hamiltongardens.co.nz/mygardenspass or in person at the new Gallagher Visitor Centre anytime from 10am-4pm. Locals will need to show proof of address and ID to get the MyGardens Pass.

“We really want people to have their MyGardens Pass sorted early so it’s quick and easy for locals to skip any ticketing queues. That’s exactly what the MyGardens Pass will let them do,” Ryan said.

Hamiltonians who are signed up before 18 September will go in the draw to win one of 40 prizes.

Ryan said: “My favourite prize up for grabs is a private picnic for two in one of the Enclosed Gardens.”

Other prizes include passes to a Waikato rugby game, The Wiggles, Hamilton Zoo, Exscite at Waikato Museum and Hamilton Pools, along with Hamilton Gardens Audio Guides and Hamilton Gardens Cafe vouchers.

“Even if you don’t think you’ll visit for a while, save yourself some time and sign up now. You only have to do it once and it means you’ll have more time to enjoy yourself at your next visit.”

MyGardens Passes, once validated, can be saved in phones or as a printed card.

Locals who do not want to sign up for a pass will still be able to get free entry but will need to show their proof of address and ID each visit.

Out-of-town visitors will be able to buy a $20 single admission into the Enclosed Gardens or an annual pass for $39 if purchased before 31 December ($50 from 1 January next year).

