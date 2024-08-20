Vet Post Launches Fur-Raising For Community Groups

(Photo/Supplied)

Online pet and veterinarian medications supplier Vet Post have created and launched a unique fundraising program aimed to help community groups across New Zealand. “The Vet Post team love helping community organisations”, said Dr Rebecca Walker, Vet Posts founder. “We understand that many community groups are finding it hard to fundraise and that we are in a cost-of-living crisis, that is why we decided to do something that is a true win, win, win scenario”.

The Fur-raising Program is designed to be an easy and simple way for community groups to raise much needed funds. Emma Sladek, Vet Posts Operations and Marketing Manager said that “We have not restricted who can join the program, as we understand there are many small groups within the community doing a great job that are not a registered charity. We have made the process as easy as possible for community organisations to join, get started and start to receive donations”. Sladek loves the idea that the Fur-raising Program is also not too time consuming as she understands that many volunteers are already stretched on time.

“An organisation simply needs to register themselves at www.furraising.org,nz, share some prepared social posts with their unique link and QR Code, and any purchases made via the Vet Post website will attract a donation,” said Walker.

Dr Walker founded Vet Post almost 10 years ago as she really wanted to provide New Zealand pet owners with affordable pet medications and supplies. Vet Post has recently moved into a larger warehouse to cope with the growth in its customer base. With over 1,500 products available to pet owners and next business day delivery, Vet Post has something for all pet owners. The Vet Post team are mostly veterinarians and veterinary nurses who all have a passion for helping animals.

“The Fur-raising Program is part of the way the team at Vet Post can give back to the community,” said Dr Walker. “All our team are animal lovers and between us we have over 33 pets within the team and many of our team foster and help to rehome pets as well. Animals are in our DNA”.

Vet Post have also recently set up a charitable trust and the first service will be a community de-sexing mobile trailer, which is currently in construction. “We called the program Mr Snippy and we want to help to reduce the burden that stray animals have on the community and nature” said Dr Walker. Mr Snippy will be launching shortly and further information can be found at www.mrsnippy.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

