Government Funding To Speed Up Delivery Of Cyclone Gabrielle Recovery Projects In Hawke’s Bay

Today’s announcement by Central Government of a further $4.55m in funding for Hawke’s Bay is set to help speed up delivery of flood protection and transport recovery projects across the region.

The Cyclone Recovery Capability Fund was established through Budget 2024 specifically for areas impacted by the 2023 North Island Weather Events (NIWE). $18.6 million has been allocated across 12 councils.

Hastings Mayor, Sandra Hazlehurst says given the magnitude of damage sustained by the region’s roads and bridges, there is several years’ worth of work ahead at best.

“We know in Hawke’s Bay our local economy, and in particular our primary sector, relies on a reliable and resilient road network so any support from Government that will help us to rebuild faster is positive news for the region.

“In Hastings we expect this funding to add further resources to deliver on our roading recovery programme, which ultimately will help us get our primary sector and overall economy back on its feet sooner.”

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor, Alex Walker says the announcement signals Central Government is aware the needs in Hawke’s Bay are ongoing.

"We're aligned with Government. We need to go faster and get these projects done. This extra bit of funding means we can put practical support in place for our key recovery priorities - including roads and stormwater modelling in Pōrangahau.

"It helps us lay a strong foundation so that we can fast track our district to one that is more resilient, and produces generational change that our grandkids can thrive in.

"We have $129m of our roading recovery that's currently unfunded - so this isn't going to be the answer to our prayers, but every bit of support helps."

Wairoa Mayor, Craig Little is pleased that Wairoa District Council’s application for funding to fast-track its Te Reinga bridge replacement project was approved under the fund.

“Our local community is doing it tough - we still have a long road ahead of us and will require a lot more funding support over the next few years, but today’s announcement is at least another step in the right direction.

“Flood protection is obviously a key focus for Wairoa as well as the wider region so it’s positive to see that as part of this announcement funding has also been allocated to speed up Regional Council’s delivery of these important projects.”

Mayor Walker echoes the sentiment around flood protection saying the Central Hawke’s Bay community of Pōrangahau is yet to have certainty over a pathway forward.

“If additional funding for Regional Council will speed this process up, I am in full support of that as well.”

Regional Recovery Agency Independent Chair, Blair O’Keeffe welcomes the funding saying it is testament to the Government’s ongoing commitment to supporting Hawke’s Bay’s recovery.

He says the reality is there is years of recovery work still ahead.

“Key to our success will be maintaining a credible partnership with Central Government by remaining cognisant of the fact they too have fiscal constraints to work within and ensuring as a region we continue to match our recovery priorities with the Government’s programmes and future funding pathways.”

© Scoop Media

