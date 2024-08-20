Wanted To Arrest: Vini Mahoni

Vini Steven Mahoni (Photo/Supplied)

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Vini Steven Mahoni.

The 20-year-old Papakura man has warrants for his arrest, including a murder charge that has been recently filed.

In the past week, Police have obtained a warrant in lieu of summons relating to the murder of Charles Pongi in Pt England on 5 August 2023.

Four other men are already before the Court on murder charges.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, of Auckland City CIB, says: “Police have been undertaking several enquiries to locate Mahoni and at this point we believe he is evading authorities.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information on his whereabouts.”

Mahoni also has warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in court on charges of possessing an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says anyone with information should contact Police.

“If you see Mahoni, do not approach him and instead contact 111.”

Other information on his whereabouts can also be reported to Police by calling 105 and quoting the file number 230805/0100.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

