Gumboot Friday Marks 100,000 Counselling Sessions Milestone

Gumboot Friday, the free counselling platform of New Zealand’s leading youth mental health charity, I Am Hope, has reached a significant milestone, delivering its 100,000th counselling session.

This landmark achievement reinforces I Am Hope’s unwavering commitment to supporting the mental wellbeing of young Kiwis. Founded by I Am Hope’s founder, Mike King, Gumboot Friday has become a beacon of hope for countless young people facing challenges.

The charity’s free counselling services have provided vital support, helping young people navigate difficult times and build resilience.

“Reaching 100,000 free counselling sessions is a monumental achievement, but it’s also a stark reminder of the ongoing need for mental health support for our young people,” said Mike King. “Every session is a chance to make a difference, and I am incredibly proud of the team and all the counsellors who have dedicated their time and expertise to helping our youth all over Aotearoa.”

Gumboot Friday’s impact extends beyond counselling sessions. The platform has cultivated a supportive community and raised awareness about youth mental health. By providing accessible, free counselling, Gumboot Friday has empowered young people to seek help without fear of stigma.

“We are incredibly grateful to the New Zealand public for their unwavering support,” said King. “Your generous donations have made it possible for us to reach this milestone and continue our mission of providing free counselling to young people across the country. Our job is far from over; it has just begun.”

I Am Hope remains dedicated to its goal of ensuring that no young person faces mental health challenges alone. The charity will continue to expand its services and reach to support even more young Kiwis, as demand continues to soar.

