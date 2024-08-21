Aggravated Robbery Arrests In The Far North

Four people have been arrested following the aggravated robbery of a Waipapa electronics store earlier this month.

On 4 August, a group of offenders entered the store armed with weapons, threatening staff and customers.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Fouhy says a number of display cabinets in the store were damaged and one staff member was assaulted.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured,” he says.

“On Tuesday morning, Mid North CIB executed simultaneous search warrants in the Wainui Valley area and arrested four men.”

Three, aged 16, 20 and 23, have been charged with aggravated robbery, and a 37-year-old has been charged with receiving stolen property.

All four have been remanded in custody and will appear at the Kaikohe District Court today, 21 August.

“While arrests have been made, we still need the public’s help,” Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy says.

“Two people involved in the robbery have yet to be identified and Police are still seeking the getaway vehicle.”

That vehicle is a black Mazda saloon, registration FDD437.

“This was a distressing incident for the victims, and we are committed to holding all those involved to account,” Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy says.

If you have information that could help our investigation, please contact 105 and quote the file number 240804/3523.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

