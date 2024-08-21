Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Man Dies After Fleeing Driver Incident Near Rotorua

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 8:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson:

A man is dead following an incident that began south of Rotorua last night.

About 9pm Police were called to the rural area to reports of gunshots being heard.

Police attended and located a vehicle of interest, the driver of which subsequently pointed a firearm at Police and fled.

No injuries were noted as a result of the gunshots.

The Armed Offenders Squad was deployed as precaution to locate the driver, followed by a Police dog unit.

The Police Eagle Helicopter was also deployed from Tāmaki Makaurau to assist.

Once the Armed Offenders Squad was in a position to stop the vehicle, road spikes were successfully deployed in Putāruru shortly before 11pm.

The vehicle came to a stop.

The man has then died from injuries. The attending officers have not fired any shots or used any force.

Support is being provided to attending staff, as well as the man’s family.   

Several Police investigations are underway, including a Critical Incident Investigation, and the matter will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority as a matter of course.

The Coroner will also be advised.

