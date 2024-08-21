Council To Consult On Finish For Replacement Strathallan Toilets

As part of an upcoming redevelopment of Strathallan Corner, Timaru District Council is replacing and moving the current toilet block, and we’re asking the community what finish we should have on it.

In a bid to prioritise available funding for the larger corner redevelopment project which will increase space for performances and community activities, it has been decided to go ahead with a standard toilet block, with a choice of finishes.

The five options that we’re asking for feedback on include a vinyl wrap in a heritage or nature theme, a bluestone finish, a timber slat finish or a corten steel finish. The survey period will run for a week from today. Closing at midnight on Wednesday 28 August.

Council has committed a total of $1.6m through the Long Term Plan 2024-34 for the redesign of Strathallan Corner to enhance visitor experience in our city centre, and to support local businesses by creating better conditions for customers including cruise visitors to stop, stay and spend.

This includes $600k for the demolition of the existing toilet block and its replacement with a smaller, better sited block of 4 stalls (one accessible and including baby change facilities).

This budget will be offset by a grant of $300k from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

You can see samples of the selected finishes and have your say now at: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/tell-us/current-consultations/strathallan-corner-redevelopment

Council is currently working to confirm detailed infrastructure plans for redevelopment of the site with regard to existing services.

Later in the year local designers will be invited to tender for the redevelopment of Strathallan Corner, with the chosen supplier preparing a design to achieve the CityTown Masterplan civic space concept.

Community consultation on the design prepared will be undertaken in late 2024 with the final design confirmed prior to Christmas.

However, in order to minimise disruption over the busiest season for retail and tourism (including our cruise ship visitors), the construction period for the redevelopment of Strathallan Corner, including the toilets, is currently forecast for March 2025.

