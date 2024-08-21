Wheels, Wings, And Rotors: Oamaru Community Rallies For Rural Support Otago In Spectacular Fundraiser

(Photo/Supplied)

Despite the chilly weather, the warmth and generosity of the Oamaru locals shone through as they rallied in support of Rural Support Otago at the "Wheels, Wings, and Rotors" fundraiser. Organised by LJ Hooker Oamaru and held in the small town of Kurow, about 60 kilometres from Oamaru, the event drew a crowd eager to admire an impressive collection of motor vehicles.

The display on Sunday 18 September featured around 150 cars and utes, six motorcycles, six stock cars, two planes, and five helicopters. The star attraction was a McLaren that captivated attendees, drawing significant attention.

“The McLaren was a crowd favourite. It was one of the first vehicles to arrive and quickly became a focal point for people to gather around,” LJ Hooker Oamaru Principal Stephen Robertson said.

Participants registered their vehicles in Oamaru with a $20 donation, which went towards Rural Support Otago. They then drove in convoy to the Kurow airstrip, where they enjoyed a BBQ and had the chance to explore all the vehicles on display.

“We were fortunate with the weather, avoiding rain and snow, but it did mean fewer fixed-wing planes and helicopters could fly in from Dunedin, Twizel, and North Canterbury. However, this didn’t dampen our spirits,” Robertson added.

In the lead-up to the event, 78 local businesses eagerly contributed, donating prizes for raffles and auctions.

“This is the third year we’ve organised a cruise fundraiser, and every year local businesses are keen to get involved. At LJ Hooker Oamaru, we believe in supporting the community we live and work in, and it’s always rewarding to see other local businesses share that same mindset,” Robertson said.

Rural Support Otago Coordinator Lindsay Purvis brought his Mk2 Jaguar to the event and appreciated the warm, family-friendly atmosphere.

“The event was well-supported, with a tremendous number of sponsored prizes. The community really got behind it, making it a fantastic family day out,” Purvis said.

About 250 people braved the cold to enjoy the event, which included discounted helicopter rides provided by local company Heliventures. The fundraiser successfully raised $4,046.50 for Rural Support Otago.

“Farming is a challenging job, and it’s easy for farmers to feel isolated during tough times. That’s why LJ Hooker Oamaru wanted to organise Wheels, Wings, and Rotors—to raise both money and awareness for the vital work Rural Support Otago does,” Robertson explained.

“Rural Support Otago is an incredible organisation that supports our farmers, who are a massive part of our community. Their proactive approach includes mental health support and providing animal feed during droughts.”

Purvis had the opportunity to speak at the event, raising awareness about the crucial support his organisation provides.

“Afterward, I spoke with a few people who were amazed—they didn’t realise the extent of what we do behind the scenes,” he said.

A significant part of Rural Support Otago's work involves sitting down with struggling farmers and connecting them with the right resources.

“Connecting with people is a big part of my role. I visit farming families to discuss their challenges, whether it’s financial issues, wellness, relationships, or anything family-related. Sometimes, having an outsider’s perspective can be just what they need to find the right support,” Purvis explained.

Given how isolated farmers can be—spending long hours alone in a tractor, for example—reaching out to them can make a big difference. This is why Rural Support Otago is hosting its Time Out Tour in Northern Otago, inviting farmers to engage in conversations about the challenges they face.

The funds raised at Wheels, Wings, and Rotors will support the Time Out Tour, Purvis said.

“On October 16, we’re hosting a wellness night at Weston Hall in Weston. The evening will be led by Matt Chisholm, who will guide a panel discussion where each panellist will share their personal journey and the challenges they’ve overcome.”

The panel will include Otago high country sheep and beef farmer Jack Cocks, who will talk about how resilient farmers thrive in adversity; Lana Van Lierop, an Occupational Therapist with 20 years of experience in mental health support; and Tyler Langford, who has supported her husband Wayne and their three teenage boys through battles with his depression.

To learn more or support Rural Support Otago, visit their website.

© Scoop Media

