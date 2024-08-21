NPDC Making Busy Intersection Safer For All Users

The intersection of Gover and Pendarves streets will be made safer for road users of all ages. (Photo/Supplied)

An inner-city intersection is about to be reshaped to slow down traffic and give more visibility to pedestrians.

Kerb extensions with gardens will be built at the Gover/Pendarves intersection next to Central School, as well as a raised crossing on Gover Street.

NPDC Infrastructure Delivery Lead Matt Richardson says the improvements will complement the previous safety work done on Pendarves Street outside the school, which has reduced traffic congestion and encouraged slower speeds.

“Gover Street is a key connecting road to the CBD, so it has a lot of through-traffic every day, and it gets even busier during school drop-off and pick-up times,” says Matt.

“This latest development will provide greater safety for all road users, including drivers. In particular, the kerb extensions will mean that young schoolchildren will have a shorter width of road to cross.”

To do the work safely and as quickly as possible, the following road closures will be in place 24/7 from Monday 9 September to Friday 8 November:

Gover Street from Lemon to Gilbert streets.

Pendarves Street from Liardet to Cameron streets.

Vehicle access for residents will be maintained except through the Gover/Pendarves intersection, which will be inaccessible throughout the works period. School drop-off zones will be on Lemon Street and the closed section of Gover Street between Lemon and Pendarves streets.

Matt encourages people who usually use these roads for travel to instead plan an alternative route.

“We’ve nearly finished similar work on Brooklands Road outside St Pius School and we’re really happy with the greater safety the changes are bringing to road users of all ages,” he says.

Fast facts:

NPDC looks after 1,309km of roads and 630km of footpaths throughout the district.

We spend about $7.5m each year on road maintenance. About 80 per cent of this expenditure attracts a 51 per cent subsidy from NZTA.

This project is being delivered through the New Plymouth Infrastructure Partnership (NPDC and Downer).

