Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Lewers Acknowledges Airport’s Strong Performance

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 10:11 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers has acknowledged a successful year for the Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) which today released its financial report for 2023-2024.

“As 75.01% shareholder for the QAC, QLDC welcomes a very positive year and successful financial outcome for the airport. This is a very strong performance and shows that the strong leadership of the Board and the Executive has developed and maintained a stable, high-performing organisation that delivers on the needs of the community.”

The performance of the QAC sees a record dividend payment to shareholders of $19.6 million, which is a direct payment to QLDC of $14.7 million.

“This is a strong result for QLDC and around $3.4m beyond earlier forecasts. The dividend will be used to pay down debt as per Council’s adopted policies and it will therefore enable more breathing space for managing Council’s debt ceiling,” said Mayor Lewers.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 