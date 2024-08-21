Te Waikoropupū Springs Project Hopes To Reduce Fire Risk

Volunteers are planting low flammability native plants to reduce a high fire risk at the iconic Te Waikoropupū Springs in Nelson.

The springs have been awarded a Water Conservation Order and are registered as a wāhi tapu site with Heritage NZ.

"However high flammability vegetation in the area, high traffic flow, and a history of car burnouts and car fires caused by arson in the adjoining car park means there is a high fire risk," Fire and Emergency New Zealand District Commander Grant Haywood says.

The planting is part of the Te Waikoropupū Springs Wildfire Risk Mitigation Project, where Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the Department of Conservation and Mana Whenua are working together to raise awareness of fire risk in the area.

"If a fire was to take hold it would spread throughout the springs within an hour. Early detection and suppression is vital."

Over the next six weeks low flammability plants will be planted by volunteers around the spring’s car park area, where fire risk is the highest.

Plants chosen are endemic to the area and will tolerate local conditions.

Fire and Emergency also hopes to install signage warning of fire danger, and a fire detection camera that will be able to detect and notify crews of a fire in the area as quickly as possible, soon.

"This project allows our crews the best chance of suppression. Early detection in case of fire means we are best prepared to protect this taonga," Grant Haywood says.

"We hope this project will lead to opportunities to protect other areas of significance from fire across the country."

