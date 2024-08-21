Tackling Unoccupied Buildings A Priority For Councils

Councils want stronger laws to allow them to take action on unoccupied buildings plaguing many cities and towns in New Zealand.

This was a remit put forward by Gisborne District Council and has gained support from the LGNZ membership today.

“Current legislation doesn’t empower councils to take early action on the decaying condition of vacant buildings,” LGNZ President Sam Broughton said.

“Unoccupied or deteriorating buildings negatively affect local economies and tourism in key centres, undermining the key roles councils play in attracting new businesses and visitors to their communities”.

“Councils also report that unoccupied buildings can result in increased vandalism and antisocial behaviour, including litter and sanitation issues.

“Councils are collectively asking the Minister for Building and Construction to investigate the issue and give councils more powers to do something about these buildings on behalf of the community.

“This isn’t the first time we have asked a government to take action on unoccupied buildings, but we hope this Government will take it seriously and make the necessary changes,” Sam Broughton said.

Councils also voted to support remits on new funding and financing tools, and that Māori wards should not be subjected to polls when other wards are not.

Remits on driver licensing, the availability of statistics, and community service cards were also passed today.

A remit proposing the entrenchment of Māori wards and constituencies was not adopted by the membership today.

List of adopted remits topics:

Proactive lever to mitigate the deterioration of unoccupied buildings

Appropriate funding models for central government initiatives

Goods and services tax (GST) revenue sharing with local government

Local government Māori constituencies & wards should not be subject to referendum

Community Services Card for council services

Graduated driver licensing system

Timely and accurate data for representation reviews

© Scoop Media

