Ngāti Rangi Urges Government To Intervene In WPI Crisis

Ngāti Rangi Chairperson, Whetu Moataane, has urged the Prime Minister to consider a locally developed solution in the wake of the proposed WPI closure, to respond to the critical risk for the Ruapehu community.

WPI is Ruapehu district's largest permanent employer with over 230 employees, primarily at the Karioi Pulpmill and Tangiwai Sawmill.

“Approximately 70% of the employees are Māori; many of our Ngāti Rangi whānau have had a generational relationship with the mill.”

“The Government has said that supporting regional productivity, prosperity and resilience is fundamental to their growth programme. We absolutely agree with this focus and want to see these words turn into action”.

“Now is the time to focus on supporting our regional economy by considering meaningful approaches while WPI enters into the process of consultation with their workforce. Such approaches could include innovation in key forest products; biofuel opportunities; improved energy options; ventures with SCION research; riparian planting; analysis of redundant infrastructure; environmental restoration projects”.

“Nobody wants to see the ‘closed for business’ sign hung prematurely at the sawmill gates. We want to work with WPI, central and local Government, whānau, hapū and iwi, to think out of the box; to develop high-value products which will fuel job growth”.

“It matters to Ngāti Rangi; it matters to our community that we work collectively to lift productivity and economic growth; to build resilience alongside of our deep, enduring concern for environmental health and whānau wellbeing.

