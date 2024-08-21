Short-sighted Decision To Put Wellbeing Of Communities On Backburner

The Government’s decision to scrap a law requiring local councils to promote the long-term well-being of communities is another stark reminder of the low priority it places on Aotearoa’s many challenges.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon today announced the Government was axing part of the Local Government Act which states the purpose of local government is to ‘promote the social, economic, environmental, and cultural well-being of communities in the present and for the future.’

This requirement was passed into law in 2002, scrapped by the National-led government in 2012 and reinstated by the last government in 2018.

"This is a typically short-sighted decision by a government which has already shown how poorly it’s managing our many challenges from climate change to an ageing population," said Duane Leo, National Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"How can community well-being not be a priority for local government?

"This was put in for good reason - all parts of government, from central to local, should take a broad and considered view of how their policies impact communities today and tomorrow.

"All communities face big challenges from growing populations, adapting to climate change and fixing ageing infrastructure. Local councils should be required to set priorities and plan to meet these.

"But this government seems to think this is just not that important and is pressing ahead without consulting the communities the decision impacts, just as it has done with the Māori wards. Where was the outcry from communities demanding this change?

"Once again, the Government is over-riding the interests of the very people its policies impact. It’s reckless, rushed and poorly thought through just as it is doing by undermining the public services New Zealanders need everyday," said Duane Leo.

The PSA is committed to better local government services and a strengthening of local participation. We want a better future for local government.

We are the principal trade union representing local government workers. The PSA is one of the few organisations which has a solid overview of the local government sector, not only from the perspective of local government workers and union members, but also from a civil society perspective through its over 95,000 members who work in other sectors and are residents and ratepayers in every part of the country.

