Traffic Stop Yields An Illicit Haul

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 8:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A firearm recovered from a traffic stop on Vincent Street. Photo/Supplied.
Police located more than $3000 in cash. Photo/Supplied.

Police have recovered a firearm, methamphetamine and ammunition following a traffic stop in central Auckland overnight.

Three occupants will face court today on a range of offences.

Detectives from Auckland City’s Crime Squad pulled the silver sedan over on Vincent Street at around 12.30am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend says on approaching the vehicle, a cannabis bong was sighted.

“Crime Squad carried out a further search of the vehicle for drugs and located cannabis and an empty shell casing,” he says.

“Following a further search of the vehicle, a sawn down rifle with a magazine was located along with methamphetamine.”

Crime Squad also located additional rounds of ammunition, more than $3000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

“All three occupants of the vehicle were arrested on the roadside and are facing court on a range of matters,” Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

The driver and passenger, a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, have been jointly charged with serious drugs and firearms offences.

They are both due to appear in the Auckland District Court today jointly charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

A third occupant, a 25-year-old man, had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court and was arrested.

“This is another good example of our staff remaining vigilant in the community,” Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

“Every day Police continue to work to remove harmful drugs and firearms from circulation within our communities.”

