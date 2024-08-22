Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Two Arrests After Convenience Store Targeted

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 8:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch, Wellington Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB)

Police have arrested two youths after executing search warrants at three Hutt Valley addresses on Monday.

The warrants were in relation to a burglary and aggravated robbery at the City Stop convenience store in Wellington on Sunday 11 August and Monday 12 August.

They are set to reappear in the Hutt Valley Youth Court on 28 August, facing a number of charges.

Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate and apprehend a third offender allegedly involved.

Police continue to investigate both incidents and would like to hear from anyone who may have information.

You can report any information to Police by calling 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’. Please reference file number 240812/2395.

