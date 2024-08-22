Trainee Service Dog Pippa Is Part Of The Council Whānau

Lyndon and Pippa outside Hutt City Council's Laings Rd office. Photo/Supplied.

It’s a dog’s world at Hutt City Council, or at least it is for trainee service dog Pippa who often accompanies Council’s Chief Digital Officer Lyndon Allott to work.

Pippa, a 10-month-old black female labrador, is being trained as a potential guide dog on behalf of Blind Low Vision NZ (BLVNZ).

Allott says because Pippa is in training to be a service dog, there were never any issues bringing her to work.

"Most people are delighted to see her but for anyone who is a bit wary of dogs, I make sure she keeps a low profile around them."

Puppies are trained using specific BLVNZ guidelines so raisers develop solid relationship skills with their pups while training good home behaviour and good manners.

"We must also take them to all sorts of environments so they can experience different situations to prepare them for working as a guide dog. That’s why it’s so important to bring Pippa to work with me."

Pippa has been with the Allotts since January and will stay with them, and their own black labrador Olive, for up to 18 months.

Naturally, Allott has grown attached to Pippa but says there must be a degree of separation.

"Pippa is the second dog we’ve raised after Radar the Labrador. He used to come to work with me too, and now lives in Waikato where he is a guide dog for his new handler.

"It was hard saying goodbye to Radar, and it will be when it’s time for Pippa to leave. It’s heartbreaking but you know it’s coming. You can prepare to some extent.

"But heartbreak aside, It’s incredibly rewarding knowing you are training a dog that will help somebody else have a better life."

Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says hosting a trainee service dog at Hutt City Council is a privilege.

"We foster an environment which is inclusive, where people feel connected and have compassion for one another. At the heart of that is manaakitanga - or showing that we care.

"That is what Lyndon is doing, and we are super proud to support him in this important work."

BLVNZ Puppy Placement and Development Advisor Freyja Knewstubb says there is a shortage of people willing to train puppies in Wellington.

"Guide Dog Puppy Raising is a 12-15-month commitment. While that may sound like a lot, our teams remain very involved and support our amazing puppy raising volunteers all the way through the Puppy Raising period, including regular training sessions, emails, and phone calls. We will also monitor and oversee the pup’s ongoing health and development, providing veterinary treatment, including flea and worming preventions.

"In return, all these pups ask for is your time and loving support. Guide Dog Puppy Raising is an amazing experience that is incredibly rewarding for the whole family, especially when you know the puppies are on a journey to supporting people in the blind and low vision community to live the life they choose."

