Wet Weather Coming Up The West Coast

MetService has issued an Orange rain warning for the Westland and Buller Districts today into Friday, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Westland District: Expect 220 to 260 mm of rain about the ranges, and 70 to 110 mm nearer the coast. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h are expected about the ranges on Friday 23 August. The orange rain warning is in place from 4 pm today to 4pm Friday.

Buller District: A period of heavy rain. Expect 70 to 90 mm, mostly about the ranges. Peak intensities of 10 to 15 mm/h. The orange rain warning is in place from 4 pm today to 4pm Friday.

Wind watch Canterbury high country and further south

There’s also a wind watch along the whole Main Divide due to the norwesterly conditions. People driving high-sided vehicles or towing need to be aware of the risk and prepared to pause their journeys if necessary.

“A second strong front is anticipated from Monday along the West Coast,” says NZTA Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

Rock Shelter awareness needed, Otira Gorge

“We also have crews monitoring the Rock Shelter area of SH73 on the Otira Gorge given the recent rock falls onto the highway triggered by the snow melt above that slope.”

The rock falls closed SH73 between Arthur’s Pass and Otira for an hour-and-a-half on Tuesday this week, with crews continuing to keep an eye on conditions overnight. This means SH73 could close at short notice if crews need to clear the road or if rockfall restarts, says Ms Forrester.

“Thanks to everyone for driving prepared today, tomorrow and in coming days as we get through the wintry weather,” says Ms Forrester.

MetService updates here: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

