Crash Causing Delays, Te Atatū - Waitematā
Thursday, 22 August 2024, 12:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a
crash on the North-Western Motorway.
At about 11.53am,
Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the
North Western Motorway, Te Atatū.
A this stage, there
are no reports of injury and two westbound lanes are
closed.
Motorists are advised to expect delays or seek
an alternate
route.
