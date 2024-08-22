Crash Causing Delays, Te Atatū - Waitematā

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a crash on the North-Western Motorway.

At about 11.53am, Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the North Western Motorway, Te Atatū.

A this stage, there are no reports of injury and two westbound lanes are closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.

