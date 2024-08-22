Information Sought Following Crash, Taradale Road
Police making enquiries into a single vehicle crash on Taradale Road yesterday are wanting to speak to the occupants of the vehicle involved.
Around 5:45pm, a vehicle collided with a railway signal near the Gull service station.
The occupants of the vehicle were picked up and left the scene in a white Toyota ute.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage from Taradale Road at around 5:45pm is asked to contact Police.
Information can be provided by calling 105.
Please reference event number P059717580.