Information Sought Following Crash, Taradale Road

Police making enquiries into a single vehicle crash on Taradale Road yesterday are wanting to speak to the occupants of the vehicle involved.

Around 5:45pm, a vehicle collided with a railway signal near the Gull service station.

The occupants of the vehicle were picked up and left the scene in a white Toyota ute.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage from Taradale Road at around 5:45pm is asked to contact Police.

Information can be provided by calling 105.

Please reference event number P059717580.

