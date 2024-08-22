Pig Farmers Donate Pork To Kiwis Doing It Tough

Meat the Need General Manager Zellara Holden and NZPork Chief Executive Brent Kleiss

New Zealand pig farmers are stepping up to help Kiwi families that are doing it tough by supporting the donation of thousands of pork meals to food banks and community organisations across the country.

NZPork, which represents New Zealand pig farmers, is marking its 50th anniversary by donating meat from 50 pigs to the farmer-led charity Meat the Need.

NZPork has purchased the mince from the 50 pigs, costing over $7,000 and totalling around 600kg or almost 3,500 servings, on behalf of the charity.

Chief executive Brent Kleiss said the organisation was pleased to mark the milestone. In addition to the donation, NZPork is working with Meat the Need to establish a system where pig farmers can donate directly.

“Like many New Zealanders, our farmers have been inspired by the great work of Meat the Need and they wanted to play their part to help people in need.

“We’re proud to play a small part in ensuring more Kiwis can access nutritious and delicious protein produced right here in New Zealand.

“We are now working together to establish a system where New Zealand pig farmers have an avenue by which they can donate directly as well.

“Farmers will be able to notify their processor that they want to donate. Meat the Need will then receive the amount donated by the farmers. Meat the Need will then use that money to provide more protein to families that need it.”

Meat the Need General Manager, Zellara Holden said that the demand on families with food insecurities has risen by over 50% and with cost of living and loss of jobs, this is making it really tough for many communities.

“The generosity of NZPork is going to make a great impact to many who are unable to afford good nutritious protein to fuel their minds and bodies.

“For farmers that are thinking about making a donation, please know that together we are making a difference to nourish New Zealanders.”

