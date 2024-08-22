Councils Joined Up And Ready Discuss A Regional Deal For Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay leaders welcome today’s announcement of a framework to support long-term infrastructure agreements between central and local government. They agree the region is joined up, advanced in its planning and ready to capitalise on the opportunity.

The strategic framework sets out how central government, councils, and relevant private sector entities could jointly develop Regional Deals. These will be based on a 30-year vision, with negotiated 10-year strategic plans. Their focus will be delivering shared objectives and outcomes between central and local government.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor, Alex Walker, is heartened by the announcement saying infrastructure is a huge challenge in Hawke’s Bay.

“Hawke’s Bay councils are facing years of underinvestment in critical infrastructure, coupled with a continually growing population, which was exacerbated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

"We already have a great basis of a Regional Deal. Our Tu Aumoana Freight Strategy - which we developed alongside industry - sets out a clear plan for transport infrastructure.”

Hastings Mayor, Sandra Hazlehurst, says with one of the highest rates of housing deprivation in New Zealand, the current shortage in Hastings is one of the most pressing challenges facing the district as well as the wider Hawke’s Bay region.

“In Hastings we have had huge success with our place-based housing initiative, which saw us partner with other agencies, organisers and stakeholders to deliver suitable housing solutions for individual communities.

“The Government’s aim for Regional Deals is a more empowered local government sector better able to serve local communities through improved alignment between local needs and national priorities. This is great news and exactly what we have been asking for.”

Napier Mayor, Kirsten Wise says Hawke’s Bay is in a strong position to push for a Regional Deal. This is shown in the region’s coordinated approach to Local Water Done Well and its proactive work in the housing space following the Kainga Ora review released earlier this year.

“The Government’s intention for these deals is to build on longer-term commitments. That’s great news and what we need to promote economic growth and productivity. Long-term planning helps us deliver resilient and future-proofed infrastructure and the supply of affordable, quality housing for our communities.

“On the back of Cyclone Gabrielle, the region works more collaboratively than ever and as councils we are united in our approach to building back a more prosperous Hawke’s Bay.”

Wairoa Mayor, Craig Little says there is no doubt the region needs access to new funding avenues to address the infrastructure challenges it faces.

“Our infrastructure was in need of investment before Cyclone Gabrielle – that need is just much greater and much more urgent now.

“I am pleased to hear the Government commit to developing new financing tools and opening the door to private sector investment. The sooner this rolls out the better.”

He says it’s important the whole region is on this journey together, and no areas are disadvantaged or fall through the cracks.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair, Hinewai Ormsby says water security is another issue that needs addressing for the region and one that could be progressed as part of a Regional Deal.

“We have a growing gap between water demand and supply in Hawke’s Bay and we need to find ways of managing the water we do hold in the region sustainably.

“This, and other issues, are ones we need to solve for our communities collaboratively, with a long-term view.”

She says, by addressing these at a local level, Aotearoa New Zealand will benefit from improved resilience and prosperity.

Hawkes’ Bay Regional Recovery Agency Independent Chair, Blair O’Keeffe says Hawke’s Bay’s joined-up and united approach to recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle positions the region strongly to capitalise on a Regional Deal.

“Councils and other key stakeholders have been working on collaborative approaches to key infrastructure challenges for some time now. This means we are well placed to enter discussions with government about what a Regional Deal could look like for Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s been made clear this Government wants to deal with regions, not with individual councils and that’s a message we have taken on board.”

He says Hawke’s Bay has a strong partnership in place with central government who have a good understanding of the needs in Hawke’s Bay.

