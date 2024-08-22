Picton Library And Service Centre Waitohi Whare Mātauranga: Change Of Hours
Commencing 1 September 2024 Picton Library and Service Centre will open at 8.30am each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The opening time each Wednesday remains at 9am.
This later opening time will allow staff to set up and prepare for the day and aligns with the opening hours of the Marlborough District Council Service Centre in Blenheim.
Books can still be returned via the Afterhours Return Chute.
Picton Library and Service Centre New Hours:
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Friday - 8.30am - 5pm
Wednesday - 9am - 5pm
Saturday - 10am - 4pm
Sunday - 1pm - 4pm
The hours at Marlborough Library in Blenheim have not changed.