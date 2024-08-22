Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Picton Library And Service Centre Waitohi Whare Mātauranga: Change Of Hours

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Commencing 1 September 2024 Picton Library and Service Centre will open at 8.30am each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The opening time each Wednesday remains at 9am.

This later opening time will allow staff to set up and prepare for the day and aligns with the opening hours of the Marlborough District Council Service Centre in Blenheim.

Books can still be returned via the Afterhours Return Chute.

Picton Library and Service Centre New Hours:

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Friday - 8.30am - 5pm

Wednesday - 9am - 5pm

Saturday - 10am - 4pm

Sunday - 1pm - 4pm

The hours at Marlborough Library in Blenheim have not changed.

