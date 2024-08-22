Local Councils Want More Say In How They Run Their Communities, Survey Finds

A new survey reveals that local councils across New Zealand want more power to make decisions for their communities, rather than having rules set by the central government in Wellington.

The New Zealand Initiative, an independent think tank, surveyed New Zealand's mayors, councillors, and council chief executives. The results show a strong desire for what is known as "localism" - the idea that local communities should have more control over decisions that affect them.

Key findings include:

94% of respondents agreed that central government exerts too much control over local councils.

82% deemed the current power distribution between central and local government to be at least somewhat ineffective.

74% support moderate devolution (a mix of central and local control) as their ultimate vision for the balance of governance in New Zealand.

"Local council members are telling us they know their communities best," said Max Salmon, a research fellow at The New Zealand Initiative. "They want the ability to make decisions that suit their specific local needs, rather than having one-size-fits-all rules from Wellington."

However, the survey also highlighted challenges. 80% of respondents said that resistance from local ratepayers makes it hard to build necessary infrastructure. And 98% believe the central government will resist handing over more power to local councils.

"While council members want more control, they also recognise there are hurdles to overcome," Salmon noted. "They're concerned about having enough funding and expertise to take on more responsibilities."

The survey confirms The New Zealand Initiative's long-standing research on the potential for localism. "We look forward to the government progressing this idea," Salmon added. "As our survey shows, New Zealand's local government sector is ready for change."

