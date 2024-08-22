Road reopens: Great South Rd, Papatoetoe - Counties Manukau

Great South Road at Papatoetoe has reopened following a crash this

afternoon.

The crash involved a motorbike and car, and happened about 2.15pm, near the

intersection of Allenby Road.

One person is being treated for moderate-to-serious injuries and the cause of

the crash is being investigated.

The road reopened about 6pm.

