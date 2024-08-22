Road reopens: Great South Rd, Papatoetoe - Counties Manukau
Thursday, 22 August 2024, 8:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Great South Road at Papatoetoe has reopened following a
crash this
afternoon.
The crash involved a motorbike
and car, and happened about 2.15pm, near the
intersection
of Allenby Road.
One person is being treated for
moderate-to-serious injuries and the cause of
the crash
is being investigated.
The road reopened about 6pm.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more