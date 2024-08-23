Serious Crash, Great South Road, Runciman

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash at the intersection of Great South Road and Pitt Road, Runciman this morning.

The crash, between a vehicle and a motorbike, was reported to Police at about 6.42am.

One person has sustained serious injuries.

A section of Great South Road is closed and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

