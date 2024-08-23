Serious Crash, Great South Road, Runciman
Friday, 23 August 2024, 8:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash
at the intersection of Great South Road and Pitt Road,
Runciman this morning.
The crash, between a vehicle
and a motorbike, was reported to Police at about
6.42am.
One person has sustained serious
injuries.
A section of Great South Road is closed and
diversions are in place.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been
advised.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more