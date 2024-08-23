Extraordinary Meeting Of Council – Marlborough Māori Ward

The Marlborough District Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, 3 September 2024 at 1pm to discuss the retention or disestablishment of the Marlborough Māori Ward in line with Government’s amendment to the Local Electoral Act.

This meeting is open to the public and anyone is welcome to attend.

Copies of the agenda will be made available online and at Council’s Office, 15 Seymour Street.

The times and dates may be subject to change, please contact the Committee Secretary, Ph: 03 520 7400 for confirmation.

