Apply For A Rates Rebate

Horowhenua District Council is encouraging eligible ratepayers to apply for a Rates Rebate for the 2024/25 rating year. The Rates Rebate Scheme offers a rebate of up to $790 for low-income earners who are paying rates for the home they were living in on 1 July 2024.

Group Manager Organisation Performance, Jacinta Straker, says "We want to make sure that everyone who qualifies for a rates rebate, receives it.” “If your only income comes from benefits, you can complete our Rates Rebate Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Income Release Waiver form, and we'll obtain your proof of income for you. This saves you the hassle of going back and forth between Council and Work and Income at MSD. There's no need to sign the form in the presence of a Council Officer, you can simply either complete the form included in your Instalment one rates notice, pick one up from the HDC Civic Building or download it from our website," Straker adds.

Who is eligible?

Rebates are calculated based on your household income, the number of dependents living with you, and the total amount of rates for the rating year 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025, including both Horowhenua District Council and Horizons Regional Council rates.

The scheme is available to those with an annual income of $31,541 or less, with potential eligibility extending to those earning up to $56,000, depending on circumstances.

How to apply

To apply, you'll need accurate information about your income (and that of any spouse/partner or joint homeowner who lives with you) for the tax year ended 31 March 2024. Proof of income from IRD is required if you have other income sources, such as interest or rental income, in addition to your benefit.

The Rates Rebate application form will be sent with your Instalment one rates notice. The Rates Rebate application, declaration, and waiver forms are also available on our Rates Rebates page on the Council website and at our Civic Building.

If you live in a retirement village, your village manager will need to sign a declaration form.

Submitting your application

You can submit your completed forms by:

Email: Scan your signed application form and supporting documents, and email them to ratesrebates@horowhenua.govt.nz.

Post: Send your completed forms to Horowhenua District Council, Private Bag 4002, Levin 5540.

In person: Drop off your forms at Council facilities.

Applications close on Monday 30 June 2025.

Need help?

While Council staff no longer need to be present for you to complete your application, we're here to help if needed. Call us on 06 366 0999 or email your name and phone number to ratesrebates@horowhenua.govt.nz for assistance.

If you're facing financial difficulties and are worried about paying your rates, even if you’re not eligible for a rates rebate, our team can help. We can discuss options like spreading your payments over the year through direct debit to avoid penalties. Contact us via email or call 06 366 0999 to set up a payment plan that works for you.

What happens next?

If your application is successful, we'll deduct the rebate amount from your rates bill. If you've already paid your rates in full, we’ll give you a refund.

For more information or to have your say, visit, horowhenua.govt.nz/RatesRebates

