Man Arrested Following Reports Of Shoplifting

Friday, 23 August 2024, 5:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Metro Area Response Manager Inspector Leairne Dow:

Christchurch Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in relation to prolific alleged shoplifting offending.

He faces 22 shoplifting charges, and enquiries remain ongoing into a number of other shoplifting incidents.

Further charges are likely.

Police acknowledge the impact this offending has on local businesses and through reporting from our business community have been able to investigate and put someone before the courts.

This behaviour will not be tolerated by Police, and we encourage retailers to continue to report suspicious activity.

Shoplifters may work as individuals or as part of a group and suspicious behaviour staff should be wary of may include: • Shoppers who spend a lot of time watching staff or looking at security measures in place • Those entering and exiting the shop without buying anything • Multiple people in a dressing room • Shoppers with bulky clothing or bags that can easily hide stolen products

Shops can prevent theft by putting security tags on expensive items, using anti-theft cables, or keeping items in locked cabinets.

Installing CCTV can also help prevent crime as offenders know there is a greater chance of getting caught.

Reports can be made and CCTV provided through Auror and will be followed up Police dedicated to investigating offending against retailers.

The 50-year-old is due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on Friday 13 September.

